Former Harris Co. sergeant arrested in rape case

A former sergeant with Harris County Precinct 6 Constable Silvia Trevino's office is under arrest for sex assault.Edward Mata is expected to appear before a judge this afternoon for the first time. He's accused of raping an acquaintance, according to court documents obtained by Eyewitness News.Investigators said the two began texting each other in October 2017. They agreed to hang out and met at the Regency Inn and Suites off Clinton Drive in Galena Park on Oct. 29.The woman told the Harris County Sheriff's Office that Mata showed up wearing his uniform pants and shirt. They started talking on the couch. The woman told detectives she could smell alcohol on Mata's breath. She then said Mata became aggressive and pulled her hair. Mata's charging document states he pinned her down, stripped her clothing off, and raped her.When she yelled out "you are hurting me" and "stop," investigators said Mata responded with "you will be OK." Detectives said after the sex, he forced the woman to lay in bed with him naked before he fell asleep. She then fled from the hotel room.Mata spoke to investigators on Nov. 1. He told them the two met through social events and begun a "flirty" conversation via text messages. Mata called the sex consensual and voluntarily offered his DNA.Court records said a medical exam determined the woman suffered injuries.Eyewitness News reached out to Constable Trevino for comment. Trevino said Mata is no longer employed by Precinct 6's office. His last date of employment was Feb. 28. They refused to offer specifics about his departure, saying only his contract wasn't renewed.Neighbors who spoke with ABC13 said Mata was arrested earlier Tuesday at his home in Katy. They said he appeared calm as he was escorted out in handcuffs on his way to the Harris County jail.