HEALTH & FITNESS

6-year-old nearly dies after catching flu and pneumonia

EMBED </>More Videos

Melissa Sifuentes noticed something was wrong back in January, her normally playful and active daughter became sluggish and tired. (KFSN)

By
LOS BANOS, California --
Melissa Sifuentes noticed something was wrong back in January.

Her normally playful and active daughter became sluggish and tired.

She took Jocelyn to her pediatrician's office and had her tested for the flu, but it came back negative. It wasn't until a few days later that she knew something was wrong.

Jocelyn's parents rushed her to Valley Children's Hospital. There, they found out that she had a severe case of the flu and pneumonia.

Her visit became a month-long stay in the intensive care unit. After trying almost everything, Jocelyn's dad says all doctors could do was a risky life support procedure, and there was a chance she wouldn't make it.

But finally, some hope after the procedure. Joceyln started regaining her strength and on Saturday, she was free to return home.

Jocelyn still has a long road of physical therapy ahead. She didn't have a flu shot, but her parents are now planning on vaccinating all their kids.

Valley Children's doctors say the children coming in who do have the flu shot are having less severe symptoms so even if the shot doesn't prevent the flu, it could still provide health benefits. If you still haven't vaccinated your kids, they ask you to call your pediatrician.

SEE ALSO: Teen first diagnosed with flu finds out it's cancer
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthhealthfluu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Rare amputation gives 8-year-old cancer survivor second chance
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
CDC: Americans consume 17 billion binge drinks each year
Alka-Seltzer issues voluntary recall due to wrong ingredient list
Men's Salon 'The Gents Place' Debuts In River Oaks
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Show More
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
More News
Top Video
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
More Video