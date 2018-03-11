Luxury condominiums set to break ground in Montrose

The neighborhood of Montrose is making history with the announcement of its first luxury condominiums, set to break ground this summer.Mandell Montrose located at 2312 Commonwealth, will offer 24 luxury condominium residences with seven stories and only four homes per floor."We took our time acquiring this property to design a building inspired by the distinctive feel of New York City's Tribeca neighborhood and modernist architecture," said Bill Krewson, partner of Midtown and Uptown Development. "The land is perfect for the type of building we want to design, in the heart of the city."The 2,400 square feet of living space will include outdoor balconies and terraces with views of Downtown, Midtown or the Houston Museum District.Mandell Montrose was named after the 1920's streetcar line that traveled between the downtown and Montrose areas.A first-glance onsite gallery showcases the unique interior designs of the future mid-rise project.