HISD holds emergency meeting as superintendent leaves for NYC

Problems await succeeding HISD superintendent


HOUSTON, Texas
Houston ISD trustees say they will discuss on Thursday hiring an interim superintendent.

Richard Carranza accepted a job Monday as NYC's new school chancellor after heading HISD for only a year and a half.
"He is still superintendent of HISD," said Board President Rhonda Skillern-Jones. "He has given us an approximate two weeks give or take."

Skillern-Jones said she found out about Carranza's new job only moments before it was announced on live television.

Carranza was already in New York when she said he called her and other trustees.

"We have three options," she said. "We can choose a short term interim and do a search immediately, we can choose a long term interim and postpone the search until a time uncertain, or we can post the position and hire immediately."

This year, HISD is facing a $115 million budget shortfall and potential state intervention due to test scores.

Several schools and families are still recovering from Hurricane Harvey.

"Right when things really started coming together, he just bails," said HISD parent Leah Salinas. "He just bails.

