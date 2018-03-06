HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A woman is in custody after police say she stabbed a man to death inside a car in a southeast Houston neighborhood Monday night.
This happened on Lazywood Lane and Wayside around 11:30 p.m.
Police tell ABC13 the couple was driving down Wayside when they got into an argument.
Authorities describe the couple as being in a dating relationship.
At some point, the woman allegedly stabbed the man. He jumped out of the car and ran down Lazywood Lane before collapsing.
He was taken to the hospital where he died.
Officials say the woman claims she stabbed the man in self-defense during the argument.
No word on if charges will be filed.
