Woman claims self-defense in fatal stabbing of man in SE Houston, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman is accused of fatally stabbing a man during an argument. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A woman is in custody after police say she stabbed a man to death inside a car in a southeast Houston neighborhood Monday night.

This happened on Lazywood Lane and Wayside around 11:30 p.m.

Police tell ABC13 the couple was driving down Wayside when they got into an argument.

Authorities describe the couple as being in a dating relationship.

At some point, the woman allegedly stabbed the man. He jumped out of the car and ran down Lazywood Lane before collapsing.

He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Officials say the woman claims she stabbed the man in self-defense during the argument.

No word on if charges will be filed.

Follow Jeff on Facebook and Twitter
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
stabbingman killedHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Show More
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
More News
Top Video
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
More Video