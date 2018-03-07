SOCIETY

NATIONAL TREASURE: Houston man sells rare copy of Declaration of Independence

EMBED </>More Videos

The copy is believed to have once belonged to President James Madison, but its true value was only recently uncovered. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
"When I found out, I started to get a little bit nervous."

Michael O'Mara always knew his family had a copy of the Declaration of Independence, but he thought it was nothing special.

"Growing up around these things, it just wasn't that big of a deal," O'Mara said.

The document was part of a few heirlooms passed down that are believed to have belonged to President James Madison, who is O'Mara's fifth great uncle.

The copy was hidden away in the 1800's, eventually making it to a Kentucky closet in the '60s, before ending up in Houston-unseen for 10 years.

"I left it there in my office because I knew it was safe there," O'Mara said.

He says this pocket watch and decanter, which he keeps in a safety deposit box, also belonged to Madison, but it was the value of the document that surprised him.

"Been in my immediate family since the 1960's. I always knew what they were and their heritage, but at that point in time, they didn't have a lot of value."

He sent it off to be restored.

Experts are aware of only about 50 reported similar copies remaining.

O'Mara just sold the copy to a buyer in New York City for an undisclosed amount. There are plans in place for it to be displayed first at the Smithsonian and eventually at a more permanent home.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyhistoryu.s. & worldbuzzworthyHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
Fellows float on giant flamingo raft down S. California river
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra
Chick-Fil-A cashier saves $3 for weeks to return it to customer
More Society
Top Stories
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Show More
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Woman in 'Gone Girl' kidnapping case recounts her 'nightmare'
More News
Top Video
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
More Video