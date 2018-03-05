WEATHER

Roof collapses at China's Nanchang Changbei airport

Partial roof collapse at China airport caught on video

CHINA --
Terrifying moments at an airport in China were caught on camera Sunday morning.

Heavy winds and a torrential downpour caused part of the Nanchang Changbei International Airport's roof to collapse.

Video captured the moment when large pieces of metal came crashing down, hitting vehicles parked outside the entrance of the airport's terminal 2.

Despite all of the damage, one was injured.

The terminal's main structure was reportedly unaffected, and flights continued as scheduled.

Wind speeds on Sunday in the area exceeded 67 mph.
