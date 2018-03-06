HOUSTON ISD

Houston ISD Superintendent Richard Carranza to head NYC school system

EMBED </>More Videos

Richard Carranza expressed gratitude to HISD and the city of Houston during his announcement as New York City's chancellor of schools. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
After just 564 days as superintendent of Houston ISD, Richard Carranza is departing for the Big Apple.

Carranza's parking space at HISD headquarters was empty. That's because he is in New York, where he took part in a surprise press conference Monday afternoon where Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Carranza as the city's new chancellor of schools.

School board trustee Wanda Adams said she was very surprised by the revelation, but understands his position.

Adams said she and other school board members were completely caught off guard.

"None of us had an idea, but in this instance, anyone who is applying for the job, we don't tell our employer that we're leaving so we know we have until we know we have the job, so we can kind of understand that a little bit," Adams said. "We are supportive of his decision and we wish him well on the board."

Board members caught off guard by HISD supe's departure
EMBED More News Videos

School board member Wanda Adams said she was shocked by news HISD Superintendent Richard Carranza was leaving Houston for New York.



Carranza joined HISD in August 2016 with a three year, $345,000 base contract. His New York contract will be the same amount.

Mayor de Blasio said he first made contact with Carranza about a month ago, that he called Carranza Wednesday to say he'd chosen the superintendent from Miami.

The next day, that super from Miami backed out. Mayor de Blasio says he called Carranza back and flew him to New York City on Saturday to meet. He made an offer Sunday night, and Carranza immediately accepted.

WATCH: Mayor de Blasio introduces Carranza to New Yorkers
EMBED More News Videos

NYC mayor introduces Richard Carranza to head NYC school system



The move comes in the wake of Houston's school district facing an estimated $115 million shortfall next year.

"I owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to my school board in Houston, Texas, who gave me an opportunity to come to Houston and serve," Carranza said during the press conference. "I owe a great debt of gratitude to Mayor Sylvester Turner in Houston who was a true partner, and I want to thank them for the opportunity."

Not everyone is so supportive of Carranza's new job.

Wreatha Johnson, president of Houston Education Support Personnel Union, represents blue collar workers in HISD. She feels this comes at the worst time, as the district tries to handle the budget crisis.

The board plans to hold an official news conference tomorrow. Adams says Carranza hasn't officially turned in his resignation, notating a start date in New York.

"So if he comes back to Houston, we will be having a conversation with him, but with the board as a whole," Adams said.

WATCH: Mayor de Blasio on what Carranza brings to New York
EMBED More News Videos

De Blasio calls him an "educators educator"



Before coming to Houston, Carranza was superintendent of the San Francisco Unified School District for four years.

"We the board wish Carranza the best in his endeavors and appreciate the leadership he brought to this district," said HISD President Rhonda Skillern-Jones. "We are committed to continuing the work he began and moving the district forward."
The board will meet on Thursday to discuss next steps.

FULL INTERVIEW: HISD Superintendent Richard Carranza addresses district's issues with Eyewitness News
EMBED More News Videos

Richard Carranza full interview

RELATED: Houston ISD postpones decision on staffing cuts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
educationhouston isdHISDnew york cityMayor Bill de Blasiou.s. & worldHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOUSTON ISD
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
HISD board president: No one is safe from job cuts
Chopping block: All HISD schools will figure out cuts
Who and how many? Questions remain after HISD OKs job cuts
HISD board OKs 'reduction in force' as part of cuts
More houston isd
EDUCATION
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
100 percent of seniors at Denver school accepted to colleges
Student says he was paddled for gun control walkout
North Texas teachers get pistol training
Match Day 2018: Medical students get a peek into their future
More Education
Top Stories
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Show More
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
More News
Top Video
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
More Video