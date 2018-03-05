Police search for driver who hit teen and fled the scene

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3177465" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC13's Pooja Lodhia provides the latest information from the scene of a hit-and-run where a teen was hit by a car.

The teen was taken to the hospital by helicopter, but is expected to make it. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/ZtzLgOiQom — Pooja Lodhia (@PoojaOnTV) March 5, 2018

We are investigating an auto-pedestrian wreck on S. Main at Listi in Highlands. Male, 17, was struck by a red Nissan Altima and driver fled. Male is conscious and alert, LifeFlight transported. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/FbH1IxT99c — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) March 5, 2018

A 17-year-old was taken by Life Flight to the hospital after being hit by a car in northeast Harris County.Now police are looking for the driver who fled the scene.The crash happened near S. Main at Listi Lane in Highlands around 8 a.m. Monday.The teen was hit by a red Nissan Altima.He was conscious and alert before being taken to the hospital. His condition has not been released.