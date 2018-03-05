Police search for driver who hit teen and fled the scene

Teen flown to the hospital after being hit by a cars in Highlands. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A 17-year-old was taken by Life Flight to the hospital after being hit by a car in northeast Harris County.
ABC13's Pooja Lodhia provides the latest information from the scene of a hit-and-run where a teen was hit by a car.



Now police are looking for the driver who fled the scene.


The crash happened near S. Main at Listi Lane in Highlands around 8 a.m. Monday.

The teen was hit by a red Nissan Altima.

He was conscious and alert before being taken to the hospital. His condition has not been released.
