Falling tree kills 6-year-old boy sleeping on bunk bed in mobile home

EMBED </>More Videos

The man who lived in Anthony's home previously said he warned mobile home park managers about the tree, but nothing was done.

CHESTER, Virginia --
A former resident says managers of a mobile home park should be held responsible after a 6-year-old boy was killed by a falling tree.

Anthony Hamilton was asleep in his bed Friday when a massive tree crushed the roof above his bed, pinning him in the top bunk of his bunk bed.

Firefighters had to cut away pieces of the tree with a saw just to free the boy. He died at a hospital hours later.

Now the man who used to own the home where Anthony died is telling WRIC-TV his death could have been prevented.

"Last year I must have pointed out 15 to 20 of them that are ready to go, and they said they'd have a professional look at it and nothing ever got done," Scott Mills says about the trees.

Mills said before he sold the home to Anthony's mom in August, he repeatedly worried about the shape of trees around the property, including the one that killed Anthony.

Neighbor Renee Moore claims park management didn't lift a finger to help with their concerns.

"The park won't cut them down. They say it's our problem," Moore said. "If we want the trees removed, we have to do it ourselves."

"And now a baby's dead. Somebody needs to be responsible," Mills said.

The property manager told WRIC-TV no one complained about the tree that killed Anthony.

She also said they have an expert evaluate the trees regularly.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
tree fallchild deathchild killedmobile homesu.s. & worldVirginia
Top Stories
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Show More
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
More News
Top Video
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
More Video