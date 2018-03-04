A former resident says managers of a mobile home park should be held responsible after a 6-year-old boy was killed by a falling tree.Anthony Hamilton was asleep in his bed Friday when a massive tree crushed the roof above his bed, pinning him in the top bunk of his bunk bed.Firefighters had to cut away pieces of the tree with a saw just to free the boy. He died at a hospital hours later.Now the man who used to own the home where Anthony died is tellinghis death could have been prevented."Last year I must have pointed out 15 to 20 of them that are ready to go, and they said they'd have a professional look at it and nothing ever got done," Scott Mills says about the trees.Mills said before he sold the home to Anthony's mom in August, he repeatedly worried about the shape of trees around the property, including the one that killed Anthony.Neighbor Renee Moore claims park management didn't lift a finger to help with their concerns."The park won't cut them down. They say it's our problem," Moore said. "If we want the trees removed, we have to do it ourselves.""And now a baby's dead. Somebody needs to be responsible," Mills said.The property manager told WRIC-TV no one complained about the tree that killed Anthony.She also said they have an expert evaluate the trees regularly.