Robbery suspect arrested minutes after firing gun into ground in NW Harris Co.

Deputy constables said it took only minutes to apprehend Cormani Adams after he allegedly held up two people on Pinson Drive. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
An aggravated robbery suspect is behind bars after being accused of getting a little trigger happy.

Cormani Adams was arrested Friday after he allegedly held two people at gunpoint in the 18000 block of Pinson Drive.

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constables' Office said the victims told Adams they didn't have any money on them.

Adams, in turn, allegedly fired a round into the ground before running off on foot.

Deputy constables arrested Adams minutes after the alleged victims called 911.

Adams is facing a felony aggravated robbery charge and is being held without bond.
