An aggravated robbery suspect is behind bars after being accused of getting a little trigger happy.Cormani Adams was arrested Friday after he allegedly held two people at gunpoint in the 18000 block of Pinson Drive.The Harris County Precinct 4 Constables' Office said the victims told Adams they didn't have any money on them.Adams, in turn, allegedly fired a round into the ground before running off on foot.Deputy constables arrested Adams minutes after the alleged victims called 911.Adams is facing a felony aggravated robbery charge and is being held without bond.