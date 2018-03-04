Only 13 NRA members used Delta discount

A Delta Air Lines spokesman confirms only 13 members of the National Rifle Association bought discounted tickets using a perk later withdrawn by the airline following the school massacre in Florida.Delta spokesman Trebor Banstetter said Friday the discounted fares had been available for a short time and were only for NRA members purchasing flights to the group's 2018 convention in Dallas.Delta's decision last weekend to stop the discounted fares for the NRA triggered a showdown with pro-gun Republican lawmakers in Georgia. The legislature stripped a tax break on jet fuel from a broader tax bill Thursday after GOP Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle vowed to punish Delta for crossing the NRA.Delta CEO Ed Bastian insisted Friday "we are not taking sides" in the gun debate.