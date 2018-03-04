SOCIETY

Adorable toddler enamored by portrait of Michelle Obama

EMBED </>More Videos

The little girl's mother says she wouldn't even turn around to take a photo next to the portrait of Michelle Obama. (KTRK)

WASHINGTON D.C. --
A photo of a toddler who was awestruck by the portrait of former First Lady Michelle Obama is going viral.

The picture was taken at the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery in Washington D.C. by Ben Hines, a visitor from North Carolina, who posted it on his Facebook page.

The photo shows 2-year-old Parker Curry staring at the towering portrait of Michelle Obama that was painted by Amy Sherald.

Parker's mother, Jessica Curry, said the little girl was so amazed, she wouldn't even turn around for a picture.

Her mom also said that Parker believes Michelle Obama is a queen, and Parker wants to be a queen too.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societymichelle obamachildrenu.s. & worldartWashington DC
SOCIETY
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
Fellows float on giant flamingo raft down S. California river
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra
Chick-Fil-A cashier saves $3 for weeks to return it to customer
More Society
Top Stories
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Show More
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
More News
Top Video
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
More Video