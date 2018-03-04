Adorable toddler enamored by portrait of Michelle Obama

A photo of a toddler who was awestruck by the portrait of former First Lady Michelle Obama is going viral.The picture was taken at the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery in Washington D.C. by Ben Hines, a visitor from North Carolina, who posted it on his Facebook page.The photo shows 2-year-old Parker Curry staring at the towering portrait of Michelle Obama that was painted by Amy Sherald.Parker's mother, Jessica Curry, said the little girl was so amazed, she wouldn't even turn around for a picture.Her mom also said that Parker believes Michelle Obama is a queen, and Parker wants to be a queen too.