2 men shot in Carrington's Sports Bar parking lot

Police say two men were shot in the parking lot of Carrington's Sports Bar Sunday morning.Authorities responded to the area of South Main Street and Buffalo Speedway around 2:00 a.m. after reports of a shooting.According to reports, two men were leaving the sports bar when an altercation started in the parking lot.Someone pulled out a gun and both men were shot.Police say one of the victims took himself to the hospital while the other was transported to Ben Taub.No suspects have been arrested.