2 men shot in Carrington's Sports Bar parking lot

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police say two men were shot in the parking lot of Carrington's Sports Bar Sunday morning.

Authorities responded to the area of South Main Street and Buffalo Speedway around 2:00 a.m. after reports of a shooting.

According to reports, two men were leaving the sports bar when an altercation started in the parking lot.

Someone pulled out a gun and both men were shot.

Police say one of the victims took himself to the hospital while the other was transported to Ben Taub.

No suspects have been arrested.
