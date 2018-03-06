Man possibly burned alive after fiery crash on Eastex Fwy

Authorities say a man was possibly burned alive after a violent crash on the Eastex Freeway near Aldine Bender.According to investigators, a man and his girlfriend were in a Ford F-150 when they stopped in a moving lane of traffic. It's unclear why the vehicle was stopped, authorities say it was possibly stalled.The man got out to check on the truck, and soon after, a suspected drunk driver hit the back of his pickup truck causing it to spin out of control.Authorities say the victim was pinned between his Ford F-150 and the barricade.The truck caught fire and the man died.The victim's girlfriend, Shonta Scott, was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.The suspected drunk driver was arrested and charged with DWI.