Man possibly burned alive after fiery crash on Eastex Fwy

EMBED </>More Videos

Man possibly burned alive after fiery crash on Eastex Fwy (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities say a man was possibly burned alive after a violent crash on the Eastex Freeway near Aldine Bender.

According to investigators, a man and his girlfriend were in a Ford F-150 when they stopped in a moving lane of traffic. It's unclear why the vehicle was stopped, authorities say it was possibly stalled.

The man got out to check on the truck, and soon after, a suspected drunk driver hit the back of his pickup truck causing it to spin out of control.

Authorities say the victim was pinned between his Ford F-150 and the barricade.The truck caught fire and the man died.

The victim's girlfriend, Shonta Scott, was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The suspected drunk driver was arrested and charged with DWI.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
traffic fatalitiescar crashcar accidentcar fire
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Show More
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
More News
Top Video
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
More Video