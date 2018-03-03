Police: Teen lied about sexual assault at college frat party

EMBED </>More Videos

A teen faces a felony charge after what police said is a false report of sexual assault.

CLEMSON, South Carolina --
An 18-year-old is facing a felony charge after she apparently lied about being sexually assaulted at a Clemson University fraternity house.

Sarah Katherine Campbell, of Herndon, Virginia, told police she had been assaulted at a Delta Chi fraternity house on Jan. 27.

Deputies said as the investigation continued, and evidence was gathered in the case, it was determined that the sexual relations between Campbell and a man at the fraternity house were consensual.

Campbell was charged with filing a false police report of a felony. She was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center on Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies said that Campbell had not been truthful in the information that she provided to the investigator in the case.

Based upon that evidence, the investigator had probable cause to obtain an arrest warrant against Campbell.

She was released after posting a $5,000 bond.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
false reportsexual assaultteenfraternitycollege studentsu.s. & worldSouth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
More News
Top Video
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
More Video