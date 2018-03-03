HPD motorcycle officer hit by kite while on freeway in Sugar Land

EMBED </>More Videos

An HPD officer was hit by a kite while on his motorcycle in Sugar Land, officials say. (KTRK)

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) --
In a bizarre incident Saturday afternoon, an HPD officer on a motorcycle was hit by a kite while traveling on the freeway in Sugar Land, officials say.

Authorities tell ABC13 the officer was traveling down Highway 59 near University Boulevard around 1:30 p.m. when it happened.

The officer pulled over and called emergency responders as a precaution.

Crews checked out the officer who was OK.

The Cultural Kite Festival is happening at Crown Festival Park near University, however it's not clear if the kite came from there or somewhere else.
