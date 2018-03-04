Man confesses to murdering his fiancee's sister in hotel room

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The man police say admitted to killing his fiancee's sister has been identified as 34-year-old Jason Farmer.

Investigators believe Farmer killed Angela Montante in a motel room at America's Inn and Suites near Beechnut.

Police say he checked into the hotel with Montante Thursday, and then killed her.

Farmer reportedly confessed the murder to his fiancee who then called the police.

Authorities found him inside the hotel room with the Montante's body wrapped in a blanket.

Police say he surrendered Friday night.

Investigators have not said how Montante died, but Farmer is expected to be charged with reckless manslaughter.

He's been arrested several times over the past few years.

Farmer is also a registered sex offender.
