ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Fixer Upper' stars Chip and Joanna announce new HGTV series

EMBED </>More Videos

'Fixer Upper' stars Chip and Joanna announce new HGTV series (KTRK)

If you're a fan of the popular Texan "Fixer Upper" duo, fear not. Chip and Joanna Gaines aren't leaving their hit show just yet.

While the couple is ending the very popular "Fixer Upper," they're delivering up 15 episodes of a new series entitled, "Fixer Upper: Behind the Design."

The new show will give fans a never-before-seen look at Joanna's design process and secrets.

"The new 15-episode series will highlight how Joanna creates breathtaking designs -- from strategy to staging -- in each stunning overhaul," HGTV said in a news release. "Superfans of 'Fixer Upper' can expect to see rooms that were not included in original episodes of the series."

"Behind the Design" premieres April 10, at 8 p.m.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebritycelebrity homessee it on tvu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
On the Run Tour II tickets on sale today
2 women claim Steven Seagal sexually assaulted them
A look back: 5 largest rodeo concert crowds
Bush 41 steps out to celebrate end of RodeoHouston
Garth Brooks sets new record on RodeoHouston's last night
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
More News
Top Video
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
More Video