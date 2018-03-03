16-year-old shot while playing on hoverboard in SE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A 16-year-old was transported to the hospital after authorities say he was shot Friday afternoon in southeast Houston.

The Houston Police Department responded to the shooting in the 6000 block of Wortham Way around 3:37 p.m.


According to police, the teen was playing on a hoverboard in his front yard when he was shot during a drive-by shooting. The victim was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Investigators believe the shooting may have been gang-related.

Police are searching the area for possible suspects.

No arrests have been made.
