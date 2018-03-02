HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Before certain Texas teachers are able to bring guns to school, they must complete a training that works on accuracy and mental focus.
The training is about as real as you can get.
"Your heart rate goes up," On The Mark Enhanced Tactical Training CEO Ray Dunn said. "Your blood pressure goes up."
Real gun, recoil and blasts come when the trigger is pulled.
Instead of a bullet, the gun shoots a laser, which is a training tool Dunn uses to create lethally skilled shooters.
"If you have to shoot where there's a crowd of people or a school where there is a crowd of students, you better be accurate," Dunn said.
The Texas Association of School Boards said 13 percent of Texas districts allow employees to have guns on campus.
After President Donald Trump suggested certain teachers should carry last week, the number could rise.
Since the president's remarks, Dunn said his business has been busy, and he expects the number of teachers he will train to increase.
"Probably approaching a couple hundred," Dunn said.
Here's how the 16-hour training works.
Participants start with a bullseye.
"Shooting a target is one thing, but shooting at a person, whether it's on video, or not, is a whole different ballgame," Dunn said.
Teachers aim, shoot and eliminate suspects using real-life video drills.
In addition to the videos, Dunn will also have teachers go through hallways and throw items at them to distract them.
"If you can't handle that type of situation, you definitely are not in line with carrying a gun in a school," Dunn said.
It's training Harrold Independent School District in North Texas uses.
"I think that they feel better about what they're doing," Harrold ISD superintendent David Thweatt said.
Thweatt said it helps teachers become accurate and mentally focused.
"I don't care if I know them. If they are in the act of killing other innocent people they are probably going to override my thought process about who they are or my relationship with them," Thweatt said.
Getting educators in the right mindset is what Dunn is passionate about.
A simulation he hopes will help teachers eliminate suspects.
"They're wolves looking for sheep, and I train sheepdogs," Dunn said.
In addition to schools, the company also works with churches and recently hospitals.