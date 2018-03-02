BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) --A 15-year-old Ross S. Sterling High School student was arrested after school authorities reportedly found a loaded gun in his possession.
Goose Creek CISD released a statement saying that students at Sterling High School reported a ninth-grader had a gun in his possession.
School authorities said the gun was loaded, but the student did not make any threats or indications that he intended to harm anyone.
Goose Creek CISD police took the student into custody without incident.
RELATED: NO JOKE: Schools on edge after week of lockdowns and alleged threats on social media