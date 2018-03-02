Student arrested after bringing loaded gun to Sterling HS campus

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) --
A 15-year-old Ross S. Sterling High School student was arrested after school authorities reportedly found a loaded gun in his possession.

Goose Creek CISD released a statement saying that students at Sterling High School reported a ninth-grader had a gun in his possession.

School authorities said the gun was loaded, but the student did not make any threats or indications that he intended to harm anyone.

Goose Creek CISD police took the student into custody without incident.

RELATED: NO JOKE: Schools on edge after week of lockdowns and alleged threats on social media

These are just some of the school districts where students have been charged with making terroristic threats following the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida last week.

