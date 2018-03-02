I-10 back open after 18-wheeler hits Houston Avenue bridge

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3165247" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> I-10 is back open after a big rig hit the Houston Avenue bridge, backing up traffic.

Traffic is getting through again on I-10 inbound after an 18-wheeler clipped the Houston Avenue bridge over the freeway.This happened just after 10 a.m.SkeEye was over the area Friday morning where the big rig's trailer was blocking three lanes heading toward downtown.The incident has since cleared.Houston Ave bridge has been hit multiple times. In fact, TxDOT crews plan to close the Katy Freeway from Shepherd to I-45 inbound this weekend to repair the bridge from a previous hit.At last check, they will move forward with the repairs as scheduled.