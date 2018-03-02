TRAFFIC

I-10 back open after 18-wheeler hits Houston Avenue bridge

EMBED </>More Videos

Big rig hits Houston Ave. bridge at I-10 (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Traffic is getting through again on I-10 inbound after an 18-wheeler clipped the Houston Avenue bridge over the freeway.

This happened just after 10 a.m.

SkeEye was over the area Friday morning where the big rig's trailer was blocking three lanes heading toward downtown.

The incident has since cleared.

EMBED More News Videos

I-10 is back open after a big rig hit the Houston Avenue bridge, backing up traffic.



Houston Ave bridge has been hit multiple times. In fact, TxDOT crews plan to close the Katy Freeway from Shepherd to I-45 inbound this weekend to repair the bridge from a previous hit.

At last check, they will move forward with the repairs as scheduled.
RELATED: 2 lanes reopened after 18-wheeler hits Houston Avenue bridge at I-10
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
trafficsemi crashI-10freewayHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Wreck pushes barrier into N. Freeway HOV lane
You'll want to plan ahead to avoid this weekend's road closures
Share your traffic woes at a meeting tonight in Pearland
Deputy taken to hospital after crash on E. Belt in Pasadena
Construction widens I-10 west of Katy
More Traffic
Top Stories
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
More News
Top Video
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
More Video