Plot to rob armored bank car and murder drivers ended dramatically

EMBED </>More Videos

Plan to rob armored car stopped by officials (KTRK)

A two year plot to rob an armored bank car and murder the drivers ended with a dramatic takedown in Florida.

Authorities said the three suspects who had been plotting to commit the violent robbery were arrested just hours before they could pull off the deadly heist.

The suspects were stopped on Interstate 95 in Martin County Feb. 20. They crawled out of their car and were taken in.

According to court documents, the suspects had plan to steal millions of dollars from one armored truck and then kill the two employees. They had also planned to carry out a second deadly robbery targeting another armored bank car.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
u.s. & worldarmored car heisttheft
Top Stories
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
More News
Top Video
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
More Video