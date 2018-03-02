A two year plot to rob an armored bank car and murder the drivers ended with a dramatic takedown in Florida.Authorities said the three suspects who had been plotting to commit the violent robbery were arrested just hours before they could pull off the deadly heist.The suspects were stopped on Interstate 95 in Martin County Feb. 20. They crawled out of their car and were taken in.According to court documents, the suspects had plan to steal millions of dollars from one armored truck and then kill the two employees. They had also planned to carry out a second deadly robbery targeting another armored bank car.