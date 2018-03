Suzanne Vega returns to the stage, to star in "Lover, Beloved, an Evening with Carson McCullers".The singer, songwriter, producer, is starring in her own show which made its premiere at the Alley Theater. The show, which has been met with rave reviews, chronicles the life and story of Carson McCullers.Vega co-produced most of the music and has not lost her magic voice from her hits in the 80s and 90s.The show will be at the Alley theater now through March 11.