Teen first diagnosed with flu finds out it's cancer

TAMPA, Florida (KTRK) --
A 16-year-old boy who was told by doctors he had the flu found out he was really battling stage 4B Hodgkin's Lymphoma.

Hunter Brady says that before his cancer diagnosis he kept having night sweats and medicine didn't help.

His mother Cheryl took him to the ER, and that's when they found out Hodgkins Lymphoma was taking over his body.

"We weren't aware at the time his right lung was collapsed and his left lung was 30 percent collapsed. He was having trouble breathing," she said.

Hunter is receiving rounds of chemotherapy and has endured multiple surgeries and a blood transfusion.

Another teen he's never met also tried to bully him on social media.

"He said I deserved cancer, and I told him I really didn't care what he said. I really don't," Hunter said.

Hunter said he has faith he will recover and wants to become a pastor.
