A man is in custody after officials say he pointed a gun at a deputy, causing her to shoot at him one time in an Atascocita neighborhood.
Nobody was hit.
This happened at a home in the 19000 block of River Brook Court at Upper Lake Drive around 3:40 a.m. Friday.
Deputies with Harris County Precinct 4 Mark Herman's Office tell ABC13 they were called to the house by a woman who said her son was acting strange.
Officers say that when they got there, they opened the door and saw a man sitting on the stairs with a shotgun in his hand.
He allegedly pointed it at the deputy, and that's when she fired her gun one time.
The man was arrested and taken to the Harris County jail.
He'll be charged with aggravated assault of a peace officer.
