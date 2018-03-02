Deputy fires at man who pointed gun at her inside Atascocita home, officials say

EMBED </>More Videos

A deputy opened fire on an armed man inside an Atascocita home, authorities say.

By
A man is in custody after officials say he pointed a gun at a deputy, causing her to shoot at him one time in an Atascocita neighborhood.

Nobody was hit.

This happened at a home in the 19000 block of River Brook Court at Upper Lake Drive around 3:40 a.m. Friday.

Deputies with Harris County Precinct 4 Mark Herman's Office tell ABC13 they were called to the house by a woman who said her son was acting strange.

Officers say that when they got there, they opened the door and saw a man sitting on the stairs with a shotgun in his hand.

He allegedly pointed it at the deputy, and that's when she fired her gun one time.

The man was arrested and taken to the Harris County jail.

He'll be charged with aggravated assault of a peace officer.

Follow Foti on Facebook and Twitter for updates.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
officer-involved shootingshots fireddeputy-involved shootingAtascocita
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
More News
Top Video
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
More Video