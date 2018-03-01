TECHNOLOGY

Nokia's 'Banana Phone' is back and costs under $100

It's a blast from the telephone's past, and it could soon find its way in your pocket.

You might remember Nokia's 'Banana Phone' from the movie "The Matrix."

The sleek, curved phone features a slider and comes in both yellow and black.

But, the classic phone is getting an update with a slightly larger screen.

Finnish company HMD said the '90s phone will also have a '90s price tag of just under $100.
