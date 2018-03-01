Kroger, the nation's largest grocery chain, says it will stop selling guns and ammunition to customers younger than 21 years old.The sales were previously happening at its Fred Meyer stores that sell general merchandise.Kroger's policy change affects 45 Fred Meyer stores, located in 4 western states.The policy does not affect its grocery stores, which do not sell weapons.It's the latest company to join Dick's Sporting Goods and Walmart to raise age restrictions following the deadly school shooting in Florida.