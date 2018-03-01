BUSINESS

Kroger-owned store won't sell guns or ammo to customers under 21

The company announced its Fred Meyer stores won't sell weapons to people under 21. (KTRK)

ABC13 Staff
Kroger, the nation's largest grocery chain, says it will stop selling guns and ammunition to customers younger than 21 years old.

The sales were previously happening at its Fred Meyer stores that sell general merchandise.

Kroger's policy change affects 45 Fred Meyer stores, located in 4 western states.

The policy does not affect its grocery stores, which do not sell weapons.

It's the latest company to join Dick's Sporting Goods and Walmart to raise age restrictions following the deadly school shooting in Florida.
