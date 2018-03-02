Get to know RodeoHouston performer Leon Bridges

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK)
Leon Bridges has quickly risen in the music world with his smooth, old-school, soulful songs. Now he's making his RodeoHouston debut.

Learn a few cool facts about him before you see him on stage:
  • Before his big break, he worked at a Del Frisco's Grille in Fort Worth, Texas.
  • He originally performed under the name "Lost Child."
    Bridges told Rolling Stone his mom used to say he looked like a lost child when he got a haircut.
  • His real name is actually Todd Bridges.
  • He really likes '90s R&B.
    In an interview with Ticketmaster, Bridges named Ginuwine and R. Kelly among the artists he found most influential.
  • A pair of jeans led to his big break.
    Bridges told NME that he bonded with Austin Jenkins, the guitarist of White Denim, over the pair of jeans he was wearing. Later, Jenkins paid for recording studio time for Bridges.
