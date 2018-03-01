SCHOOL THREAT

'This is not a joke': Montgomery Co. cracking down on school threats

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities trying to stop all threats made at schools (KTRK)

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) --
The threats are disturbing, from verbal threats to social media.

The county attorney for Montgomery County, J.D. Lambright, said, "It's alarming and not confined to any particular school."

He says the school threats they've received all took place since the Feb. 14 massacre in Parkland, Florida.

Lambright said the threats have included phrases like, "Don't know why the Florida shooter stopped at 17," and "I want to be the next school shooter."

"We're taking them very seriously," Lambright said firmly. "I don't want to get that phone call after something has happened. 'Yeah, we were aware of this kid,' and you think or hear that every week. You hear it all over the country. Nobody thinks anybody is going to do anything."

More than a dozen kids are in juvenile detention, including the youngest - an 11-year-old elementary school student.

Lambright said social media pictures have included rifles, handguns and even blowguns. He added in at least one case, a student photoshopped a picture of a gun over a backdrop of students at school.

He said he's asking the judge to detain them all until they are evaluated psychologically.

"The message I'd like to get across: this is not a joke. This is not funny. We're going to pursue it as long as we can to get to the root of what's going on. I'd like to see parents get the message out. Sit down and talk with your kids," said Lambright.

According to Lambright, the good news is students are speaking out, and when they see something, they are saying something. He added in most cases the parents are being cooperative.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
school threatthreateducationarrestMontgomery County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SCHOOL THREAT
Parents accused of keeping unsecured guns at home
Sixth grader writes his will in response to school shootings
Extra security at Angleton HS Friday after online threat
2 detained after Clear Lake HS student threatened by her ex
Bus driver arrested after allegedly threatening to shoot up school
More school threat
Top Stories
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
More News
Top Video
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
More Video