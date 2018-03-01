The threats are disturbing, from verbal threats to social media.The county attorney for Montgomery County, J.D. Lambright, said, "It's alarming and not confined to any particular school."He says the school threats they've received all took place since the Feb. 14 massacre in Parkland, Florida.Lambright said the threats have included phrases like, "Don't know why the Florida shooter stopped at 17," and "I want to be the next school shooter.""We're taking them very seriously," Lambright said firmly. "I don't want to get that phone call after something has happened. 'Yeah, we were aware of this kid,' and you think or hear that every week. You hear it all over the country. Nobody thinks anybody is going to do anything."More than a dozen kids are in juvenile detention, including the youngest - an 11-year-old elementary school student.Lambright said social media pictures have included rifles, handguns and even blowguns. He added in at least one case, a student photoshopped a picture of a gun over a backdrop of students at school.He said he's asking the judge to detain them all until they are evaluated psychologically."The message I'd like to get across: this is not a joke. This is not funny. We're going to pursue it as long as we can to get to the root of what's going on. I'd like to see parents get the message out. Sit down and talk with your kids," said Lambright.According to Lambright, the good news is students are speaking out, and when they see something, they are saying something. He added in most cases the parents are being cooperative.