"I was shaking I could not stop shaking. (I asked him) 'are you okay?' He grabs my hand (asking me), 'are you okay?'" said Bernice Castro.She and husband Joe were in disbelief after seeing what came crashing through their windshield earlier this week."I'm just lucky to be here. It's just unbelievable," said Joe Castro.The couple's dash camera captured the whole thing as they drove down the Beltway near West Road."It bounced off, just came here, and it just rolled down like that," said Joe Castro."Then, you see this big hole and glass is flying everywhere," Bernice Castro pointed out in the video.Joe managed to keep his composure and not lose control."If it would have been six inches higher, it would hit my throat area or my facial (area). I would have been knocked unconscious and you never know what could have happened," said Joe.If you look closer at the video, you can see a heavy-duty truck kick back the rock that may have already been on the highway."It could have hit him and killed him," said Bernice.Incidents like these can happened at any time, says Mike McKay with Farmers Insurance. It's important to make sure you have the right coverage in case there is no one on the road to blame."Most of the time, your insurance will cover it under the comprehensive deductible. You just gotta make sure you have it. Most people have liability, which is required by the state, but those that don't have comp, you're in trouble," McKay said.Luckily, the Castros have the right coverage and eventually their truck will be repaired."(As for the rock) it's gonna go up on a mantle. It's just gonna be a reminder of how lucky I was to survive," said Joe.