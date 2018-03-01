HOUSTON (KTRK) --Are you an artist whose artistic practice was negatively impacted, directly or indirectly by Harvey? If the answer is, "yes," the Harvey Arts Recovery Fund (HARF) wants to help.
March 1 is the deadline for Houston-area artists and organizations to apply for assistance from Hurricane Harvey. Grants will be allocated to artists and organizations that meet the fund's criteria:
"Applicants must be able to demonstrate their cultural or artistic practice and how they pursue this creative mission professionally. They must also prove that their artistic practice was negatively impacted, directly or indirectly, by Hurricane and Tropical Storm Harvey. So long as both the need and the reasoning behind the need are clearly present, HARF will not restrict the use of funds to any purpose or category."
In January, HARF awarded more than $40,000 to local artists and arts, heritage and cultural organizations who suffered personal and professional losses due to Hurricane Harvey.
HARF grant recipient Adam Castañeda of Freneticore said, "It's essential to support artists during a crisis because we're already working with limited budgets and our finances are tight regardless the season. Every bit counts and HARF's support helped us resume our regular, seasonal programming."
For more information on HARF, and to apply for a Harvey relief grant, please go here.