Maurice Mosley, 27, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the vicious beating of a woman at Memorial City Mall.Mosley, a US citizen, is currently unemployed, according to his defense attorney, and receives Social Security disability due to mental health issues. He has no criminal history.In court, it was stated that Mosley suffers from epilepsy for the last 10 years. He takes medication, but not since his arrest. His attorney says he suffered his most recent seizure behind bars the day before his court appearance.Mosley lives with his wife and a friend in an apartment not far from his parents' home. His wife reportedly works at the Houston Zoo. Mosley has two children, ages 2 and 7.The public defender assigned to the case requested a low bond for Mosley. Due to the violent nature of the accusations, the judge in the case set bond at $100,000.According to court documents, the 31-year-old victim walked into the bathroom at 8:30 a.m.She said that she heard someone walk into the bathroom and when she left the stall, she saw Mosley looking at her and holding a plastic trash bag.As she went to wash her hands, the woman looked over and acknowledged him with a head nod.That's when Mosley allegedly took the trash bag, which was made into a rope, and wrapped it around her neck, choking her until she lost consciousness.He then climbed on top of her, continuing to pull on the plastic bag around her neck.The victim stated that Mosley repeatedly kicked her in the face and head and stomped on her before climbing back on top of her to choke her with the bag, according to court documents.Mosley, who was reportedly spotted by a security guard leaving the mall and getting on a METRO bus on Gessner, was identified by surveillance video. Houston police officers knew him by sight based on previous investigations.Police say mall surveillance cameras captured the entire attack.The woman's boyfriend says he's seen that video. "I can see why it made seasoned officers squirm. The attacker was so casual and cold, like it was a Sunday stroll. Pure violence and evil," he said.