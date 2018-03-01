We hit the jackpot, eh?!

They've been buying lottery tickets for months as a group, and now it's paid off big for some Canadian oil refinery workers in Newfoundland. They just got the word that they've won a $47 million dollar jackpot!The woman in charge of buying the tickets got the lucky task of calling all 31 members of the lottery pot individually to congratulate them on their new status as millionaires. Each person will get about one and a half million dollars. For five of the workers, that's enough - they are planning to retire. But the others say they plan to keep working at the refinery....at least for now.