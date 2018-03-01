Couple snatches wallet as woman ate just feet away in Sugar Land restaurant

Police say these two suspects could be responsible for a number of wallet thefts in the Sugar Land area. (KTRK)

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) --
Sugar Land Police are looking for a man and woman who stole a woman's wallet while she sat just a few feet away.

The whole thing was caught on surveillance video.

The video shows the suspects walk into the Panera Bread on Highway 6 around 2 p.m. on Feb. 4.

They sat down near a table where two women were eating. It's hard to see in the video, but one of the women left her purse unattended on a chair across from her.

The female suspect draped her scarf over the purse. She was able to slide her hand under the scarf and remove the wallet without being detected.

The pair then quickly left the restaurant.

The victim only realized her wallet was stolen when she was alerted that her credit card was declined a short time later.

The suspects are described as a white or Hispanic man and woman.

Investigators say this wasn't their first theft. Sugar Land police believe they are responsible for at least four other wallet thefts since Jan. 15.
