Abused dog found in trash bag adopted by loving family in Garden City

After suffering severe abuse and being left for dead, Saint Vincent has been adopted by a loving family.

NEW YORK --
There is a happy update about a dog that was found brutalized and abandoned in Brooklyn.

The shepherd mix named Saint Vincent has been adopted by a family in Garden City.

He was discovered in December in a trash bin in Brooklyn, stuffed and sealed inside a plastic bag with his mouth taped shut.

He's been recovering from his injuries and is able to walk again.

You can follow his adventures and see more about his life now on his Instagram page.


Police still do not know who abused him.

Additionally, anyone with information about the person who did this to Saint Vincent is urged to contact the ASPCA or NYPD, as the investigation is reportedly ongoing. There is a $4,500 reward for information leading to an arrest.
