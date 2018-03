Celebrate Houston's first-ever Kolache Day with these deals

EMBED >More News Videos Take a tour of Texas' best kolache shops

It's National Kolache Day, and you can celebrate in a way that hits even closer to home now that Houston has its very own kolache day, too.Mayor Sylvester Turner has declared today Houston Kolache Day.Local Cypress-based shop Koala Kolache requested the proclamation."I am thrilled the Mayor proclaimed the holiday for the city! This moment is so much bigger than us. This is for all Texans, all kolache shops in Texas and all over the country. Kolaches have always been the underdog in the pastry world, and National Kolache Day will pave the way for this overlooked pastry to gain its much-deserved recognition," Koala Kolache owner Vatsana Souvannavong said.Here are the Houston-area shops offering kolache deals.14502 Spring Cypress Road, 300, Cypress, TX 77429One free kolache per customer, while supplies last.If you post a picture showing how you're celebrating today and tag @KoalaKolache, you'll be entered to win a year of free kolaches.8821 Westheimer Rd., Houston, TX 77063One free kolache per customer3601 Westheimer Rd., Houston, TX 7702710% off every kolacheAll Texas locationsOne free item per customer. No exceptions or substitutions.3945 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77027One free kolache (select flavors), plus get a free $5 gift card to use on your next visit.All Texas locationsEnjoy 20 percent off your total purchase.For more on Houston's Kolache Day, click here.