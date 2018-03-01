Celebrate Houston's first-ever Kolache Day with these deals

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --It's National Kolache Day, and you can celebrate in a way that hits even closer to home now that Houston has its very own kolache day, too.
Mayor Sylvester Turner has declared today Houston Kolache Day.
Local Cypress-based shop Koala Kolache requested the proclamation.
"I am thrilled the Mayor proclaimed the holiday for the city! This moment is so much bigger than us. This is for all Texans, all kolache shops in Texas and all over the country. Kolaches have always been the underdog in the pastry world, and National Kolache Day will pave the way for this overlooked pastry to gain its much-deserved recognition," Koala Kolache owner Vatsana Souvannavong said.
Here are the Houston-area shops offering kolache deals.
Koala Kolache
14502 Spring Cypress Road, 300, Cypress, TX 77429
One free kolache per customer, while supplies last.
If you post a picture showing how you're celebrating today and tag @KoalaKolache, you'll be entered to win a year of free kolaches.
Olde Towne Kolaches
8821 Westheimer Rd., Houston, TX 77063
One free kolache per customer
River Oaks Donuts
3601 Westheimer Rd., Houston, TX 77027
10% off every kolache
Kolache Factory
All Texas locations
One free item per customer. No exceptions or substitutions.
Kolache Shoppe
3945 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77027
One free kolache (select flavors), plus get a free $5 gift card to use on your next visit.
Karma Kolache
All Texas locations
Enjoy 20 percent off your total purchase.
For more on Houston's Kolache Day, click here.
