Whether it's extra holiday cash, supplementing household income, or for flexibility, working from home is key for so many.

You have a chance to get hired if you're looking for a job.The Houston Bilingual and Diversity Job Fair is today from 9:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the Houston Marriott West Loop by The Galleria.Some of the companies looking to add bilingual employees to their workplace are Geico, Lone Star College, United States Postal Service and Kroger.This is a free event.If you plan to attend, make sure you bring copies of your resume and dress professionally.