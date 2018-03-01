CAREERS

Need a job? Check out the Houston Bilingual and Diversity Job Fair today

Bring plenty of resumes to the Bilingual & Diversity Job Fair.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
You have a chance to get hired if you're looking for a job.

The Houston Bilingual and Diversity Job Fair is today from 9:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the Houston Marriott West Loop by The Galleria.

Some of the companies looking to add bilingual employees to their workplace are Geico, Lone Star College, United States Postal Service and Kroger.

This is a free event.

If you plan to attend, make sure you bring copies of your resume and dress professionally.

Click here to register for the event.

