Dog chase backs up traffic on Phoenix highway

PHOENIX, Arizona --Drivers on Interstate 17 in Phoenix didn't experience the usual backup Wednesday.
Department of Public Safety workers and Phoenix firefighters stopped and diverted traffic to catch two dogs running on the freeway.
For the most part, the pups stayed together while they were dodging cars, which KPHO caught on video.
Eventually, one was caught on the freeway, while the other ran into a mobile home park, where he was later captured.
Maricopa County Animal Care and Control now have the dogs. They will be looking for the owners or trying to find them forever homes.