Texas women say they're among sexiest in the U.S.

Texas women among sexiest in the country (KTRK)

HOUSTON --
Texas women are feeling good - and it shows. In a new study from Pricenomics, more than 17,000 American women were asked a series of questions about self-perception, and it appears the ladies of the Lone Star State are pretty confident.

In an attempt to define "sexiness" and examine the traits that women found most sexy about themselves and others, Pricenomics asked self-defining women from ages 18-66 and across the sexual orientation rainbow questions including:

What traits and characteristics do women find most sexy about themselves, and others?
How do these opinions vary across age, sexual orientation, relationship status, or body traits?
Does a history of being body shamed affect perceptions of sexiness?

The study found that 27 percent of Texas women answered yes to the question, "Do you consider yourself sexy?" This makes Texas women the No. 9 most confident behind the Florida (No. 1); Alaska (No. 2); Delaware (No. 3); New York (No. 4); Connecticut (No. 5); Nevada (No. 6); New Jersey (No. 7); and Illinois (No. 8). Coming in at No. 10, one spot behind Texas, is California.

