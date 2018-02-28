Lazy or smart? This mug will stir your coffee for you

Some people claim plastic stir sticks for coffee and tea are bad for the environment.
So why not do away with sticks and go the self-stirring way?
For Totally Worth It Wednesday, we tried out a gadget that's a self-stirring coffee mug.
Some might say it's the lazy person's breakfast gadget, but it's so simple, you'll wonder why you didn't think of it yourself.
All you do is take the bottom off, put in two triple A batteries, and you're ready to go.
The secret is a tiny fan in the bottom of the cup.
Put your coffee in the cup, add your cream and sugar and voila, the fan stirs it nicely.
Who needs a stir stick?
The self-stirring coffee mug can be found on Amazon for about $10.
I'd say it's totally worth it!
technologycoffeeamazon
