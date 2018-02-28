Naked man who chased woman with knife taken down by police dog

EMBED </>More Videos

Naked man chased woman with knife (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A K-9 cop took down a naked man when he refused to surrender to police in southeast Houston.

The swat standoff started around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at Royal Palms and Griggs.

Houston police say the naked man was running after a woman with a knife. She got away, and he ran back to his apartment.

He came out after three hours, but then refused to get on the ground. HPD sent in a K-9 to subdue him.

The suspect was taken to the hospital with a bite to his left arm.

Police say he was high on narcotics.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
k-9swatnaked manHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Show More
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
More News
Top Video
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
More Video