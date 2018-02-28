A K-9 cop took down a naked man when he refused to surrender to police in southeast Houston.The swat standoff started around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at Royal Palms and Griggs.Houston police say the naked man was running after a woman with a knife. She got away, and he ran back to his apartment.He came out after three hours, but then refused to get on the ground. HPD sent in a K-9 to subdue him.The suspect was taken to the hospital with a bite to his left arm.Police say he was high on narcotics.