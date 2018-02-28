Chase suspect dies in fiery crash that ended in Halls Bayou

So sad. Amado Vidaurri’s family isn’t sure why Amado was running from the cops. Investigators say he led HPD on a chase before losing control, causing his car to go airborn, landing in Halls Bayou. Car burst into flames. Amado pronounced dead on scene. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/wHrdheJdEq — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) February 28, 2018

A police chase ended in a fiery crash that killed a driver after his car ended up in a north Houston bayou Tuesday night, police say.Officials tell us the man was speeding when officers tried to pull him over on Parker Road around 11:30 p.m.The driver allegedly refused to stop, leading police on a chase where he ran other vehicles off the road.Authorities say he lost control and hit a side rail, causing the car to burst into flames.The vehicle then went airborne into Halls Bayou.An officer went into the waist-deep water to try to save the man, but the car's gas tank exploded.The man, who has been identified by family as Amado Vidaurri, was killed.Police believe Vidaurri may have been intoxicated.Neither they nor Vidaurri's family know why he refused to stop.