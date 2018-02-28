Chase suspect dies in fiery crash that ended in Halls Bayou

EMBED </>More Videos

Chase suspect dies in fiery crash in north Houston (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A police chase ended in a fiery crash that killed a driver after his car ended up in a north Houston bayou Tuesday night, police say.

Officials tell us the man was speeding when officers tried to pull him over on Parker Road around 11:30 p.m.

The driver allegedly refused to stop, leading police on a chase where he ran other vehicles off the road.

Authorities say he lost control and hit a side rail, causing the car to burst into flames.

The vehicle then went airborne into Halls Bayou.



An officer went into the waist-deep water to try to save the man, but the car's gas tank exploded.

The man, who has been identified by family as Amado Vidaurri, was killed.

Police believe Vidaurri may have been intoxicated.

Neither they nor Vidaurri's family know why he refused to stop.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
crashfatal fireexplosionpolice chaseHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Show More
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
More News
Top Video
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
More Video