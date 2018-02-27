EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3150369" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Houston students honor Parkland, Florida shooting victims

The violence unleashed during a school shooting in Florida continues to be felt throughout southeast Texas.Eyewitness News visited two high schools where the massacre dominated the conversation.Students said they want to help.At Stephen F. Austin High School in Fort Bend County, JROTC members held a flag ceremony, they recently created a flag that contains two mottos and two mascots.One representing Stephen F. Austin high school and the other dedicated to the victims and survivors at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.At Tompkins High School in Katy, more than 100 students gathered Tuesday afternoon for a solidarity march.The students voiced their concerns about ongoing school violence and held a rally shortly after school's dismissal.