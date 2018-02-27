MIRROR MIRROR

Boost your hair shine with these 3 tips

Get more shine when you try these three tips. (KTRK)

Dealing with dull hair is an obvious drag - we all want gorgeous, shiny locks that look like they jumped right out of a movie screen.

Thanks to a few great tips from The Upper Hand Salon Owner Rachel Gower, you can now get that screen-siren worthy sheen, in a much easier fashion than that old DIY recipe of cracking a few egg yolks on your head.
  • Use the leftover conditioner at the bottom of the conditioner bottle and add it to a spray bottle. Then, fill the spray bottle up with water and shake it up. This leave-in conditioner will give your hair a silky look and feel.

  • Grab the vodka. Mix about a tablespoon of vodka with two cups of water in a spray bottle, and spray the solution all over the hair. This quick DIY fix is a game-changer for a lot of women. A little bit of vodka on your hair every two weeks will seal the strands. But don't do it too often because it could be drying.

  • If you're not a DIY girl, grab your favorite volumizer and on two-day-old hair, section it and spray the product on the hair and then flat iron, and you'll have instant shine.
