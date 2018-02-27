FOOD & DRINK

California restaurant offers discount for unpleasant rat surprise

People eating at a Fresno restaurant say they were shocked to find a rat scurrying across the restaurant floor on Feb. 25.

Yikes! It's amazing how a small uninvited guest can cause such a ruckus.

People eating at a California restaurant say they were shocked to find a rat scurrying across the restaurant floor on Sunday.

What would you do?

The rat made itself right at home in the middle of the dining room.

Brenda Vazquez shared a video on Facebook saying "I came with my family to have dinner, and this happens?"

According to Univision 21 Fresno, the restaurant offered the family a 15-percent discount for the unpleasant surprise.
