Let's rodeo! Day one brings the animals and the fun

Get up close and personal with animals as the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo officially opens. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Rodeo is open. The first day saw a little rain, but nothing that would keep the crowds away.

Most people head right to the World Famous Ag Venture for their first stop at RodeoHouston.

From petting zoos to pony rides, if you want a hands on experience, this is the place to bring the young and the young at heart.



The cows are ready. The tiny horses are, too.

Felicia Ziegler brought her boys to the petting zoo as part of their annual tradition.

"We come every year and we come every morning. It is the first time that he is probably going to remember," said Ziegler.

You can feed almost every kind of animal, and if you aren't careful they may feed on you.

"The deer was eating her fringe, so she wanted to come up high, but she does like the animals. She thinks they are all cats," said Jill Jarvis.

ABC13's Jeff Ehling spends a little time in the RodeoHouston petting zoo on day one.



There's no need to be left scratching your head over animal activities.

Charles Hartsaw and Charles Barrier, Bellaire High School FFA members, are there to explain cattle facts to curious kids.

"We have five or six different breeds out here and two of them are American breeds and then the rest are exotic, and so we go into details about the exotic," said Hartsaw.

The hands on fun doesn't stop with livestock. The Ag Venture shows kids how food gets to the store in the first place with Fun on the Farm.

"You can walk through and do farm chores, so you can milk an artificial cow, you can collect eggs, and plant a seed. And at the end you go to the farmers market and sell your goods," said Julie Bass, the executive director of exhibits and attractions.

There are so many things to do at RodeoHouston. And tonight opening act is none other than Garth Brooks.

Garth Brooks gives behind the scene tour of stage as he prepares to open RodeoHouston.

