'Get him, Shep!' - K9 and police officer split up to catch car theft suspects

EMBED </>More Videos

Bodycam footage shows a K9 officer and his dog split up to catch two suspects. (KTRK)

PASCO COUNTY, Florida (KTRK) --
A Florida deputy and his K9 split up to hunt down a pair of car theft suspects, and it was all caught on camera.

Bodycam footage shows Deputy Nick Carmack and his K9 Shep split up after the driver of a stolen car crashed into a telephone pole north of Tampa.

Deputy Carmack handcuffed the passenger while Shep hunted down the driver who ran into the woods.

The driver tried to drag the K9 in an attempt to escape but ended up detained by the deputy.

Deputy Carmack and Shep have gained viral attention online, with video of the chase and capture clocking more than 1.2 million views and counting on Facebook.

SEE ALSO: HPD K-9 officers help take down thousands of suspects

EMBED More News Videos

A big Foti High Five to the HPD K-9 officers who have helped take down thousands of suspects.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
k-9police chasepolice officerFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Show More
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
More News
Top Video
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
More Video