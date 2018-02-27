PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) --The Pasadena Police Department posted a warning on its Facebook page to keep an eye out for a man who stole a package from a resident's doorstep.
The post included photos of the man from the homeowner's security camera. He tried to cover his face with a notebook or folder.
Police say the man stole the FedEx package containing a credit card from a porch in the Village Grove neighborhood.
Investigators say he immediately took the card to the Pasadena and Webster Best Buys where he purchased two MacBook Pro computers, an iPad Pro and a Canon camera.
Police say the man was seen in a plain white van and was possibly working, or posing, as a door-to-door salesman.
He's described as a younger Asian or Hispanic man.
Anyone with information about the case is urged to call 713-475-7039. If you see the suspect, please call Pasadena police dispatch at 713-477-1221.