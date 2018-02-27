The Pasadena Police Department posted a warning on its Facebook page to keep an eye out for a man who stole a package from a resident's doorstep.The post included photos of the man from the homeowner's security camera. He tried to cover his face with a notebook or folder.Police say the man stole the FedEx package containing a credit card from a porch in the Village Grove neighborhood.Investigators say he immediately took the card to the Pasadena and Webster Best Buys where he purchased two MacBook Pro computers, an iPad Pro and a Canon camera.Police say the man was seen in a plain white van and was possibly working, or posing, as a door-to-door salesman.He's described as a younger Asian or Hispanic man.Anyone with information about the case is urged to call 713-475-7039. If you see the suspect, please call Pasadena police dispatch at 713-477-1221.